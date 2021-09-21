Tbilvino – International success of Georgian wine

We first tasted Troon wines in 2012 at the Portland Wine Media Conference. In an Oregon wine world of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Troon stood out, enticing us with other varieties to experience from Applegate Valley. Four years later, Craig Camp became Troon’s general manager. And that’s when Troon started its journey to become a champion for organic farming and regenerative agriculture. Next, at the 2018 wine media conference, Craig introduced us to Troon’s latest high-quality lineup. Finally, fast-forward to this summer. Of course, we visited Troon during our 2021 trip to Oregon wine country. And we discovered that Troon wines have emerged as unique, natural and exceptional. We also admire Troon because it now is officially a Demeter Biodynamic® and Regenerative Organic Certified™ farm. Read on for details.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO