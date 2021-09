BATON ROUGE –Three more temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers are up and running in Louisiana parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, bringing the total number to 14. There, survivors may apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and have their questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters. These new centers are located at:

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO