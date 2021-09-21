CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK job opportunities in short supply for over 8 million people

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Nervousness continues in markets. The current known scale of the Evergrande issue seems to have been priced in. However, investors remain unsure of the extent of contagion they are looking at. US yield curve has flattened with the difference between 30y and 5y yield at the lowest level since August...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Sterling remains pressured even as GDP bounces

UK GDP revised sharply higher in the final reading. The quarterly growth rate was boosted to 5.5% from 4.8% previously, which left the annual rate at 23.6% y/y. The annual comparison is of course distorted by virus developments, but nevertheless the numbers look positive, and while the breakdown showed that government consumption accounted for a part of the revision, the external balance also looked more healthy, with exports rising 6.2% q/q and imports a mere 2.4% q/q.
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK GDP increases in Q2 while inflation pressures mount

UK GDP increased by around 5.5% in Q2 following easing of coronavirus restrictions which has allowed many sectors to rebound significantly. In output terms, the main contributors to this increase were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, along with social work activities. While the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was pre-pandemic in Q4 2019, it will be essential to see if the UK can maintain this rate of growth moving forward as it faces supply and labour shortages, higher energy costs in addition to a general rise in inflation. Central banks and government legislation will play a key role in ensuring that the situation does not get out of hand moving forward, but today’s data could provide some much needed reassurance to markets in the short term.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Uk#Evergrande#Nifty#Hang Seng#Rbi#Gsap#Vrrr#Usd Inr#Asian#Atmf#Usdinr
FXStreet.com

Fed Evans: Recent increase in prices has been eye-popping

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said his read on a wide range of measures of inflation expectations does not suggest recent high inflation readings are getting entrenched into the long-term trajectory for US prices, Reuters reported in recent trade. ''Inflation expectations are 'not getting out of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

WTI oil rallies to $75.70 on China’s call for securing supplies

WTI futures bounce up to $75.70 on China's will to secure supplies. Crude oil futures turn positive on daily charts. Oil prices lost ground following an unexpected increase in US inventories. Front-month WTI futures have shrugged off the negative tone seen earlier today to jump nearly 3% during Thursday's US...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Europe set for a lower open, EU and US inflation data in focus

With Q3 now in the rear-view mirror, and European markets posting their first negative month since January, investors are now nervously eyeing October, and wondering perhaps if this could be the beginning of further weakness. US markets also underwent their first negative month since January, however it was much more...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid higher USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD continues to grind lower on the last trading day of the week. Rising energy prices, worker shortages, stagflation worries keep sterling weaker against majors. Broad-based US dollar rebound keeps pressure on GBP/USD. GBP/USD edges lower on Friday morning in the early European session. The pair opened higher but failed...
BUSINESS
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
BBC

Grant Shapps: 'We want people in UK to train up for jobs’

Grant Shapps, the UK transport secretary, said he wanted to make sure people in the UK can “train up for work”, after temporary working visas were introduced for hauliers and poultry workers to tackle labour shortages. Appearing on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Shapps said the UK government wanted...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

One in three hospitality firms are finding job vacancies difficult to fill as the UK continues its recovery from Covid crisis as job opportunities surge to record levels

One in three hospitality firms in the UK are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as the nation's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. New data published by the Office for National Statistics showed three in 10 bars, pubs and restaurants are currently struggling with recruitment. Meanwhile, hospitality businesses...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes session tops near 1.3480 region, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD gained some traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the overnight losses. The USD extended its consolidative price action and extended some support to the major. Mixed US economic data did little to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus. The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early...
MARKETS
The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy