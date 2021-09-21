UK job opportunities in short supply for over 8 million people

UK GDP increased by around 5.5% in Q2 following easing of coronavirus restrictions which has allowed many sectors to rebound significantly. In output terms, the main contributors to this increase were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, along with social work activities. While the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was pre-pandemic in Q4 2019, it will be essential to see if the UK can maintain this rate of growth moving forward as it faces supply and labour shortages, higher energy costs in addition to a general rise in inflation. Central banks and government legislation will play a key role in ensuring that the situation does not get out of hand moving forward, but today’s data could provide some much needed reassurance to markets in the short term.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO