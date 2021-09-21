This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 44,276 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,745 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Smith is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sebastian County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,789 infections in Sebastian County, or 16,310 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sebastian County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Fort Smith area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 253 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sebastian County, compared to 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

