‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

Amber Ruffin is extending her tenure at Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has ordered a second season of The Amber Ruffin Show. The pickup comes a few days before the final episode of season one on Sept. 17; season two will follow quickly on Oct. 8. Episodes debut Fridays on Peacock. “We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” said Ruffin, who is host, writer and executive producer of the late night show. “Margaritas for everyone!” Ruffin broke out as a writer and performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers before landing her own show on Peacock. The Amber Ruffin Show began with a 10-episode order in September 2020, was extended in December and continued to run through the spring and summer for a total of 35 episodes. The series scored an Emmy nomination for writing for a variety series. Most of the season took place with just Ruffin, announcer Tarik Davis and the crew in the studio, but the show recently welcomed (fully vaccinated) live audiences into Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8G, where Late Night also tapes. Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce The Amber Ruffin Show. Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are the executive producers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO