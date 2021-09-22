CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

By ScreenCrush Staff
 7 days ago
A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it. Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.

