Daylight saving time: When do we fall back?

By Laura Morrison
 6 days ago

**Related Video Above: Ohio lawmakers join other states in efforts to stop the clock on Daylight Saving Time last year**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Every year, Ohioans have to contend with daylight saving time . But thankfully, with autumn now upon us, we’ll all soon gain an extra hour of sleep with the “fall back” time change.

Clocks are set to roll back come Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

Those with excellent foresight know to turn their clocks back before hitting the hay Saturday night. Otherwise, allow your phone to let you know the time has changed when you wake up Sunday morning.

In recent years, Ohio lawmakers have considered doing away with daylight saving time (as seen in the video above), but no laws have been passed. States like Hawaii and Arizona do not adhere to daylight saving time, which was part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Look out for spring forward to come our way March 13, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 18

Savannah Smo
5d ago

You get up dark and wake up in the dark.I absolutely hate this. Doesn't work good for people with sundowner's disease.Individuals who suffer from depression and also anxiety disorders and PTSD.

Amberious Menefee
30d ago

lot of states never change their clocks the days are mess up anyway so dam leave the time alone

Kathy Williams
6d ago

Its something that started decades ago and when new leadership comes in they just carry on instead of realizing it's not needed as it may have been decades ago ,some smart politician needs to put it straight.

