CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many fugitives will be brought to justice in the third season of the FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like FBI: Most Wanted is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of FBI: Most Wanted here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Kellan Lutz Exits After the Season 3 Premiere

The Fugitive Task Force has said goodbye to one of its members after the major FBI crossover to kick off the 2021-2022 season for all three shows in the franchise. Kellan Lutz, who played Special Agent Kenny Crosby since the FBI backdoor pilot, has left FBI: Most Wanted, the star revealed on social media. This comes as Crosby has a long recovery ahead of him after he was shot while working the case alongside FBI‘s Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More CBS Fall Premiere Dates

CBS' fall 2021 season kicks off in just a few weeks! This means the return of Blue Bloods, NCIS, FBI and many other hit shows are coming back soon with new episodes. This season also introduces several new shows, including FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai'i. CSI will also be back with CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The new season begins with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer on Set. 19.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Why Kellan Lutz Is Leaving FBI: Most Wanted

"After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision ..." Kellan Lutz has confirmed his departure from "FBI: Most Wanted" after two seasons. Fans were left wondering his character's fate following the show's Season 3 premiere on Tuesday, after Kenny Crosby was seen packing up his life and moving back to Oklahoma. On Wednesday, he confirmed that was the end of the road for him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Alexa Davalos
Person
Julian Mcmahon
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.
TV SERIES
Distractify

There's Been a Lot of Changes in 'FBI: Most Wanted' and We Have Mixed Feelings

It’s safe to say that 2021 has been a strange year for television, between weird season timing and delayed filming schedules thanks to COVID-19. For one of CBS’s newer shows, FBI: Most Wanted, its third season is bringing some changes. The cast for the high-intensity thriller is switching it up a bit, and while we’re disappointed in some changes, we’re excited about others.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Complete CBS Fall 2021 TV Schedule

It's officially time for your favorite broadcast shows to return, and the 2021 fall TV season on CBS is packed with all the dependable franchises, crowd-pleasing comedies, and titles with acronyms you've come to expect. There are a few major changes in store. After 18 years of airing in the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Most Wanted#Cbs#Nielsen Ratings#The Fugitive Task Force#Castle Hughes#Navy#Abc
CinemaBlend

How FBI: Most Wanted Resolved The Deadly Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger For Kenny And Jess

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 premiere of FBI and Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, and updated with FBI: International. The second season of FBI: Most Wanted ended on a cliffhanger that seemed to quite literally be killer, with Sarah's armed ex-husband Hugh breaking into the house where Sarah and Tali were alone, with Jess and Kenny outside and unable to come to the rescue right away. They did see what was happening, and the final sequence of Season 2 saw the two agents racing to the rescue and three gunshots ringing out, but no answers as to who was shot. The challenge in Most Wanted resolving that cliffhanger was the fact that the show was returning for Season 3 smack dab in the middle of a crossover with FBI and FBI: International, and here's how the show pulled it off.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Preview: Gibbs Is ‘Fully Unchained’ & More Big Changes

This is the NCIS headline we’ve all been waiting for: “The first episode is getting the band back together,” says executive producer Steven D. Binder of the military procedural’s 19th installment. Which means former special agent in charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, reportedly appearing in significantly fewer episodes)—last seen in the wreckage of his bombed boat—reunites with his team in an Ozarks-like environment to solve a mystery.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Season Five? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Law & Order’ Duo ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Take Thursday Night

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which entered its 23rd season this fall, and “Organized Crime’s” sophomore season with Christopher Meloni won primetime for NBC last night during their season debuts at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Per Nielsen Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals, the three-hour block dedicated to the Dick Wolf franchise altogether scored an average 0.7 rating in the key, adults 18-49 demographic, while their collective viewers averaged to 5.14 million viewers. “Law & Order” has been a cornerstone of NBC since the original series debuted in 1990. “Law & Order: SVU”— which was renewed for three seasons...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Why He's Exiting The CBS Drama

SPOILER ALERT: You’re going to want to see the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted before going any further!. Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted has premiered, and the return of the show involved another major loss. Twilight franchise veteran Kellan Lutz is stepping out of his role of Special Agent Kenny Crosby in FBI: Most Wanted, which is one he has held throughout the entire series and made appearances in the two sister series, FBI and FBI: International. The star has now revealed the reasons he is leaving the CBS drama behind, and it’s so heartbreaking.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is FBI: Most Wanted on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a crime drama series that centers upon an elite team of officers who take on some of the most dangerous criminals who have been evading the clutches of law enforcement authorities for a long time. As these notorious fugitives try to disrupt the peace of society, the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force — led by criminal profiler Jess LaCroix — try to capture them before it’s too late. Created by René Balcer, the show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Nathaniel Arcand, and YaYa Gosselin. It is based on the CBS series titled ‘FBI‘ by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:

What’s ahead for the team in the 23rd season of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SVU is cancelled or renewed for season 24. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 23rd season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy