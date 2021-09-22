CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBI: Season Four Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat big threats are coming in the fourth season of the FBI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of FBI here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

TV Ratings: 'FBI: International' Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, 'Our Kind of People' Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the FBI S4E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On FBI Season 4 Episode 1, Maggie brings Crosby into an investigation when a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on Army operations with Crosby.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Person
Zeeko Zaki
tvseriesfinale.com

Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2021-22 Network TV Shows

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings. Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2021-22 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three Ratings

The FBI: Most Wanted series has been a solid performer for CBS since its debut and its ratings have outperformed longer-running shows. Now, the network has devoted its entire Tuesday night schedule to the series in the FBI franchise. Will this move negatively or positively affect the ratings? Will FBI: Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Neighborhood: Season Four Ratings

Despite not having a lead-in for support on Monday nights, The Neighborhood has become one of CBS’ top-rated sitcoms. Will that trend continue for the 2021-22 television season? Will The Neighborhood be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nielsen Ratings#Cbs#Nbc#Wall Streeter Special#Special Agent Tiffany#Nypd#Abc
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: International: Season One Ratings

CBS has had many successful procedural dramas over the years and the FBI franchise seems to be no exception. Now, the network has introduced a third spin-off, FBI: International, and has devoted an entire night to FBI shows. Will this move boost CBS’ ratings or, could three FBI shows be too many? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes forensics expert Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); computer and hacking whiz Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); undercover pro Ivan Ortiz (Gomez); and Navy veteran and cold-case expert Kristin Gaines (Davalos).
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: NBC Wins 2020-21 Season in Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers for First Time Since 2018

NBC was officially the most-watched network in America from 2020-21. NBC won both the 52-week TV season in adults 18-49 and in total viewer figures for the first time since 2018, bolstered by favorable ratings for “Sunday Night Football,” “Saturday Night Live,” “This Is Us,” “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent.” In total viewers, NBC’s win totaled approximately 33.6 million more hours watched than any broadcast competitor from the start of the season to its culmination (Sunday, Sept. 19). “In an era with no shortage of viewing options, the reach and impact of broadcast television is still undeniable,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman,...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Home Economics: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Home Economics had just seven episodes and it was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings. ABC renewed it for a second season, no doubt hoping that the numbers would improve if the sitcom were given some more time. Will Home Economics be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Terrorism
tvseriesfinale.com

Chicago PD: Season 10? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
CHICAGO, IL
tvseriesfinale.com

Survivor: Season 41 Ratings

We already know that the Survivor TV series won’t be cancelled soon since CBS previously greenlighted season 42 for spring. Could that be the end of this competition series or, is one of the network’s most popular unscripted series essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a 43rd cycle? At what point will CBS cut this show back to one cycle a year, ala ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and The Voice on NBC? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Two Ratings

In the spring, Law & Order: Organized Crime had a great launch but the NBC show’s ratings quickly dwindled downward. How will this police drama fare this time around? Is it certain to be renewed for season three, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned. Law & Order: Organized...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Goldbergs: Season Nine Ratings

This sitcom has been a very good performer for ABC in the ratings but nine years is a long run for any family sitcom. Is the end near? Will The Goldbergs be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned. A family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

SEAL Team: Season Five Premiere Teased by Paramount+ (Watch)

Season five of SEAL Team is coming to CBS next week, but it won’t be on the network schedule for long. The show will air for four weeks on both CBS and Paramount+. It will then become a Paramount+ exclusive and the fifth episode will be made available immediately on the streaming service following the fourth episode’s conclusion.
TV SERIES
WMDT.com

The Rookie returns for season four on ABC

This Sunday, one popular show returns to ABC for a new season, and ahead of that, 47 ABC’s Deana Harley got to sit down with one of the stars to find out what we can expect from season four of the Rookie. You can watch the Rookie on Sunday at...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Law & Order’ to Return for Season 21 on NBC

The original “Law & Order” will return to NBC with new episodes for Season 21, nearly a dozen years after the series signed off after a 20-year run. Rick Eid will serve as showrunner of the new iteration of the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has worked for years to get the mothership series back with new episodes in primetime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.” There’s no word yet from NBC on casting or a premiere date. The original series had a...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Gently Mixes Up a Stalwart CBS Procedural Formula: TV Review

The first episode of “NCIS” premiered in 2004 with news footage of George W. Bush boarding Air Force One transforming into a scripted scene of a fictional George W. Bush joshing about barbecue before one of his new bodyguard mysteriously drops dead. Forty-some odd minutes of Mark Harmon being right, Sasha Alexander frowning, and countless 9/11 references later, the bad guy is caught and the gang is free to solve another 18 seasons (and counting) of weekly mysteries. The show was an extreme product of its time, but in the grand tradition of procedurals about cops and military personnel, proved...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy