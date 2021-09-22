FBI: Season Four Viewer Votes

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings. Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2021-22 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO