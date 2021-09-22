CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remained at 1,431.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Based on cases from Sept. 3-16, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

