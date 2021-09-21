St. Helena prepares to confront housing challenges
A new planning document is forcing St. Helena to come to terms with the challenge of developing affordable housing. The city on Thursday held the first of several community workshops on the new Housing Element. Considered part of St. Helena’s General Plan, the Housing Element assesses housing needs, creates policies and programs to meet those needs, identifies opportunities and constraints, and provides an inventory of potential housing sites.napavalleyregister.com
