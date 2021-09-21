Northern border to stay closed to Canadians another month, border reps blast decision
WASHINGTON — For at least another month, Canadians will largely be barred from entering the United States at any land crossing across the northern border. On Monday, President Joseph R. Biden’s administration announced another month-long extension to the crossing restrictions in place at all land crossings for the northern and southern borders, which prevents any non-essential travelers from entering the U.S. via land.www.thelcn.com
Comments / 0