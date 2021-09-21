CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Luke Hemmings Perform "Baby Blue"

By Ana Monroy Yglesias
grammy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSep 21, 2021 - 9:00 am. During the COVID-19 lockdown, with so much of our everyday lives upended, many of us had to find new ways to entertain ourselves and process everything that was happening. For artists like 5 Seconds of Summer lead singer Luke Hemmings, songwriting was a natural outlet.

www.grammy.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform In Boston

Fan-filmed video footage of Ace Frehley's September 21 performance at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts as the support act for Alice Cooper can be seen below. 01. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 02. Parasite (KISS song) 03. Strutter (KISS song) 04. She (KISS song) 05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)
BOSTON, MA
earmilk.com

Album Review: Baby Keem—The Melodic Blue

Baby Keem has finally made his arrival to mainstream with the release of his new LP, The Melodic Blue. His journey up to now has been unorthodox but nothing short of being fun to watch. The rapper has been keeping a low profile and a musical track record that's been speaking for him. Since he first caught eyes with his 2019 single "Orange Soda", Keem has been grabbing production credits on projects from A-list artists like Beyonce and most recently, Kanye West. But a lot of the anticipation for a new Keem project stems from his signing to his cousin Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's new label, pgLang. Everybody has become anxious to see what he has to offer as the label's first signee and first official release.
MUSIC
College Heights Herald

J-Lat music review: “The Melodic Blue” by Baby Keem

Baby Keem’s debut studio album “The Melodic Blue” is unique, engaging and shows Keem’s potential to become a household name in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar features have become the talking point of any new album due to his social media silence and sparse music releases since “DAMN”, his 2017 release. “The Melodic Blue” has not one, but three features from the Pulitzer-prize winning artist… who also happens to be Keem’s cousin.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hemmings
Person
Sierra Deaton
paullyrics.com

My Baby’s Gone Blues

Click on the ‘Play’ button above to hear the song as you read the lyrics below. If the player doesn’t start straight away, wait and then press the ‘Play’ button again. *. My Baby’s Gone Blues by ‘Les Paul’s’ (The Paul’s) with music by Paul Odiase and lyrics by Paul...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert’s chaotic performance of “Blue Notes 2” on Fallon

Philly titans Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert took to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this evening for a strange but wonderful performance of their new song “Blue Notes 2”, a collaboration taken from Meek Mill’s forthcoming album Expensive Pain. “Chaotic” because, well, Uzi spent much of the performance lying onstage, grinning and barely leaning up to smile at the audience as the song was being introduced. A minute or so in, he got up to rap some ad-libs, before falling back on the floor. During his own verse, Uzi faced away from the crowd, before falling back on the floor. Altogether, it was a fun spin on the late-night performance, one that had shades of Charli XCX’s iconic Kimmel performance where A. G. Cook spent the entire song lying, motionless, on a mattress in the middle of the stage. Watch the performance above.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Watch the Killers Perform 'Dying Breed' on 'Fallon'

The Killers performed live from the top of 30 Rock for The Tonight Show, unleashing renditions of two songs, “Dying Breed” and “When You Were Young.” The group gave a raucous performance for a small crowd of fans, who gathered on the New York City rooftop alongside host Jimmy Fallon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Blue#Grammy Awards#Press Play#Australian#Covid#Tiktok Star Payton
hypebeast.com

Baby Keem Adds Brent Faiyaz Feature to ‘The Melodic Blue’ Deluxe Version

Baby Keem has updated his debut album The Melodic Blue with a feature from Brent Faiyaz and two additional tracks. Two of the songs that arrived on disc two of the “deluxe” version of the EP, “no sense” and “hooligan,” had already been released prior, but the appearance of Faiyaz on a remix of the single “lost souls” is new material from the duo.
MUSIC
acousticguitar.com

Watch Lucinda Williams’ Classic Performance of “Passionate Kisses”

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers. In 1991, Lucinda Williams was touring Australia with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Rosanne Cash, and Carpenter fell in love with Williams’ song “Passionate Kisses,” playing and harmonizing with it at every show. Carpenter wound up covering the song on her album Come On Come On and releasing it as a single. Although her label did not see hit potential, the public felt otherwise: “Passionate Kisses” climbed the charts and won Grammys in 1994 for both Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance.
MUSIC
thecentraltrend.com

When Facing the Things We Turn Away From made me envious of Luke Hemmings’ writing abilities

I’ve always adored the way that raindrops and music notes weave together to form harmonies that satisfy my longing for peace. And I’ve always envied artists that can write lyrics so powerful that they evoke passion from those who listen. I wish I could weave words as effortlessly as they do, and I wish I could find the right words to string together to write everlasting ballads—Luke Hemmings is one of these artists.
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Jack White Perform A Surprise Show On A Rooftop

Third Man Records celebrated its grand opening in London in the best way possible: two surprise shows from the label's founder Jack White. The singer-songwriter played an eclectic 7-song set in the building's basement and then five more songs on the rooftop that spanned all his projects, from solo material to The Dead Weather and Raconteurs, and of course White Stripes hits.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch SOULFLY's Entire Performance In Long Beach

Fan-filmed video footage of SOULFLY's entire September 23 concert at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California can be seen below. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares is playing guitar for SOULFLY on the Max Cavalera-fronted band's current U.S. tour which kicked off on August 20 at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 33-date trek will conclude tonight (Saturday, September 25) in Tempe, Arizona. The final date will be a family celebration as it will include performances by INCITE, GO AHEAD AND DIE and HEALING MAGIC. Joining the band for select dates are NIVIANE and SUICIDE PUPPETS.
LONG BEACH, CA
allkpop.com

WONHO reveals ‘Marine Look’ performance video of ‘BLUE’

WONHO has now released the ‘Marine Look’ performance video of ‘BLUE.‘. WONHO and his backup dancers dance in a pool setting while wearing classic, marine-style outfits in the video. Which gives this carefree, summer song a new, charming feeling. Meanwhile, WONHO returned with his new mini-album, ‘Blue Letter,‘ on September...
THEATER & DANCE
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Punch Brothers, “Church Street Blues”

Editor’s Note: Recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio in November 2020, during a time of great uncertainty, Hell on Church Street is the band’s reimagining of, and homage to, the late bluegrass great Tony Rice’s landmark solo album, Church Street Blues. The record features a collection of songs by Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Bill Monroe, and others. It was intended as both its own work of art and a gift to Rice, who died that Christmas.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Watch Giveon's Soulful Performance of 'For Tonight' on 'Fallon'

Giveon appeared on The Tonight Show, where the R&B singer showcased his new single “For Tonight.” The musician, who appeared solo on the late night show stage, offered up a soulful, emotive performance of the track. Giveon released “For Tonight,” his latest single, last week. The song was produced by...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tems Performs “Avoid Things” on Kimmel: Watch

Lagos-based singer and songwriter Tems was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Nigerian artist performed her new song “Avoid Things” from recent EP If Orange Was a Place. Watch it happen below. The new EP, which also features “Crazy Tings,” is the follow-up to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy