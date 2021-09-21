Watch Luke Hemmings Perform "Baby Blue"

Philly titans Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert took to the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this evening for a strange but wonderful performance of their new song “Blue Notes 2”, a collaboration taken from Meek Mill’s forthcoming album Expensive Pain. “Chaotic” because, well, Uzi spent much of the performance lying onstage, grinning and barely leaning up to smile at the audience as the song was being introduced. A minute or so in, he got up to rap some ad-libs, before falling back on the floor. During his own verse, Uzi faced away from the crowd, before falling back on the floor. Altogether, it was a fun spin on the late-night performance, one that had shades of Charli XCX’s iconic Kimmel performance where A. G. Cook spent the entire song lying, motionless, on a mattress in the middle of the stage. Watch the performance above.
Comments / 0