Boys cross country: Conway is top finisher as Lions defeat Tourtellotte

Westerly Sun
 7 days ago

NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Cam Conway finished first as the Lions beat Tourtellotte, 15-50, in an ECC Division IV boys cross country race Tuesday. Conway covered the 3.1-mile distance in 20:39. Tourtellotte only had two runners. Wheeler's other scorers were Trevor Scarchilli (second, 20:49), Michael O'Gara (fourth, 22:46), Jayson...

