Boys cross country: Conway is top finisher as Lions defeat Tourtellotte

The Eagle harriers looked great racing against all 14 teams in the CSAA! For those that don’t know, the top 5 finishers in a cross country meet score, while runners six and seven are pushers, meaning they can push other teams scores back. The lowest score wins! The girls finished 2nd behind Fremont. Scoring for the Lady Eagles were: Ellie Hansen 7th, Elliana Max 9th, Kyrah Chappell 12th, Shelby Zimmer 29th, Maddyson Mitchell 41st, Brooke Skrabis 42nd & Addyson Loew 57th. Others competing for the Lady Eagles were: Julia Miller, Peyton Wellman, Emily Rivera, Samantha Oberg & Kaitlyn Eastway. The boys grabbed the 4th spot as a team. Scoring for the Eagles were: Brandon McCullough 17th, Donovan Vogel 23rd, Isaiah Stuhan 26th, Paeton Wheeler 32nd, Gage Stray 41st, Deacon Wilson 57th & Liam Imhoff 67th. Other Eagles competing last night were: Lucas Groenke & Gavin Baas. The Eagles race again this Saturday at the Sparta Invitational.
