Though it still wasn’t a complete return to normal, this year’s in-person/digital hybrid film festival was a cause for celebration. Not just because TIFF 2021 brought with it another impressive slate of new films for audiences to enjoy, but because it marked a true return to the movies for many of us. It gave us so much to be thankful for: the chance to discover emerging talents, to meet up with old friends (both on-screen and off), and to experience our favourite medium back in the cinema. With COVID safety measures and social distancing in place, masked fans could get back into a film festival mode that was so close to being familiar that it sparked joy all over Toronto’s downtown core.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO