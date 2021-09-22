CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

After SEC Pressure, Coinbase Decides To Drop Interest Product

By Taylor Scott
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just a couple weeks ago that Coinbase posted a blog post, paired with a hefty Twitter thread from CEO Brian Armstrong highlighting recent challenges with the SEC. Armstrong described the agency’s behavior as “sketchy” after the SEC seemingly threatened the exchange that a lawsuit would be impending should Coinbase launch their expected interest-yielding product, Lend. If Armstrong’s tweet thread didn’t give it away, the company’s blog post, spearheaded by Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, was undoubtedly lined with some of the firm’s frustrations.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Alabama State
NEWSBTC

Will The SEC Approve A Bitcoin Futures ETF In 2021? Here Are The Implications

Rumors are flying. The SEC could approve a Bitcoin Futures ETF before the year ends. It seems like the US Security And Exchange Commission will not give the go-ahead to the mythical Bitcoin ETF just yet… or ever, but a new option has a few companies salivating. What does this mean? And why a Bitcoin Futures ETF before one for the asset itself? That’s what we’re here to explore.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Coinbase vs. SEC: SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci On Why Coinbase Will Survive Regulatory Threats

Coinbase will likely successfully survive the current regulatory stalemate with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission because many people are interested in the company’s planned products, an American entrepreneur and founder of SkyBridge investment firm Anthony Scaramucci has said. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box, Scaramucci also raised concerns that...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
pymnts

Coinbase: SEC Only Agency That Declined Meeting

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was the only government agency that declined to meet with Coinbase, CEO Brian Armstrong said on a business show on Friday (Sept. 24). Armstrong told Anthony Pompliano’s Best Business Show that while he was in Washington, D.C. following Coinbase’s April stock market debut,...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase set to propose crypto framework to US officials after SEC clash

Coinbase CEO and founder Brian Armstrong revealed in an interview with TechCrunch that the exchange is preparing a draft regulatory framework for consideration by federal lawmakers. Back in June, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the US, which is actively trying to expand its overall product offering for customers,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cnbc#Senate#Apple Pay
NEWSBTC

Did The SEC’s Gary Gensler Threaten Crypto And DeFi In The WaPo Interview?

Come on, Gary Gensler didn’t threaten the industry. Of course he didn’t, but… maybe he did? If a mafia boss repeated the exact same words, there would be no doubt. And we’re quoting him verbatim. This is exactly what the Securities Exchange Commission’s Chairman told The Washington Post. They had Gary Gensler as a guest in their “The Path Forward” series. The host was David Ignatius. They talked about “those five- or six thousand projects” that are “raising money from the public.”
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Abandons Crypto Lending Product Amid Threats From the SEC

Coinbase says it has put on hold plans to launch a relatively high-yield stablecoin savings product due to regulatory concerns. The cryptocurrency exchange says regulatory uncertainty motivated the decision to scrap the program, which would have generated 4% annual percentage yield (APY) on Coinbase’s dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). “As...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptoslate.com

SEC Chair Gensler responds to Coinbase allegations of failing to provide crypto clarity

Speaking on CNBC, SEC Chair Gary Gensler responds to claims made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong that his organization refused to provide clarity and threatened legal action. Armstrong’s allegations were in relation to the launch of Coinbase Lend, a yield earning program paying 4% on USDC deposits. Last Friday, the firm announced that they have decided to shelve the product as they “continue to seek regulatory clarity.”
MARKETS
investing.com

Following SEC notice, Coinbase abandons plan for crypto lending program

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has announced it will not be pursuing its Lend crypto lending program. In a Sept. 17 update to a blog announcing the program in June, Coinbase hinted at difficulties in regulatory clarity across the crypto industry in its decision to not bring the crypto lending product to the market. According to the exchange, “hundreds of thousands of customers from across the country” had already signed up for Lend, a program that aimed at offering 4% annual yield returns on deposits of USD Coin (USDC).
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Coinbase Abandons Plan to Launch Lend Program After SEC Threatens Lawsuit

The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has dropped its plan to launch a lending program after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) threatened to sue the company. Coinbase Will Not Launch Lending Program. Coinbase announced Friday that it has decided not to launch the Lend program. The exchange wrote:. Our...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Coinbase Abandons Lend Plans, Clash with SEC Ceases

Coinbase Abandons Lend Plans, Clash with SEC Ceases. US cryptocurrency platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) said it will not launch its Lend product. This comes two weeks after senior Coinbase executives criticized the SEC through their social media citing lack of guidance from the agency. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase decided to abandon its...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy