Monterey County mask order still on the table
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a countywide indoor face covering ordinance, which could take effect in late October. Last week the board introduced language for the mask mandate and met on Tuesday for approval. However, due to amendments to the language as approved by the board in a 3-2 vote, the ordinance will now come back for final adoption at the next meeting on Sept. 28.kingcityrustler.com
