Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana is using social media to turn a negative comment into a positive celebration for the city. Via a Facebook post, Mayor Santellana shared a comment from his page, the author of that post called the mayor a “taco eater.” Instead of lashing out, Santellana is throwing a city wide taco party, and donating the funds raised from his social media to a charity.www.newschannel6now.com
Comments / 0