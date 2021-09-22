CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Mayor Santellana to host taco party in response to rude comment

By Chantale Belefanti
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana is using social media to turn a negative comment into a positive celebration for the city. Via a Facebook post, Mayor Santellana shared a comment from his page, the author of that post called the mayor a “taco eater.” Instead of lashing out, Santellana is throwing a city wide taco party, and donating the funds raised from his social media to a charity.

