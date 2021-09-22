Hologic’s first Global Women’s Health Index flags preventative care for improvement
An estimated 1.5 billion women have not been tested in the past year for critical diseases, according to Hologic’s first Global Women’s Health Index. On behalf of diagnostic maker Hologic, the Gallup World Poll surveyed more than 60,000 women and girls (age 15 and older) across the world to measure action and attitudes about women’s health, focusing on preventive care, opinions of health and safety, emotional health, individual health and basic needs.www.massdevice.com
Comments / 0