BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Delta variant continues to fuel the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maryland, vaccines clinics were held across Baltimore Saturday to meet people where they are in the community, address vaccine hesitancy and provide access to those interested in rolling up their sleeves. Saturday’s GoVax Clinic in west Baltimore provided both COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for those eligible. The Rev. Dr. Greta Willis, the clinic’s organizer, stressed the importance of continuing to reach those who have not been vaccinated yet, especially in underserved neighborhoods. This is the third time Sarah Matthews has rolled up her sleeve. She...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO