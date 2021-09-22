CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua showcases his lightning-fast hands and slimmer frame in front of the cameras in a media workout days before heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk... who juggled during his session!

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk briefly displayed their formidable skills in front of the cameras with three days left until their heavyweight title bout this weekend. Home favourite Joshua will set out to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against his mandatory challenger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a full house.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bad Left Hook

Joshua vs Usyk: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter says he’s now a natural heavyweight with the skills to beat Anthony Joshua

As former undisputed cruiserweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk prepares for his September 25th heavyweight title fight against reigning champion Anthony Joshua, Usyk’s K2 promoter Alexander Krassyuk tells ESPN that Usyk has evolved into a natural heavyweight with the formidable talent to take out Joshua despite Joshua being the physically larger man.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
The Independent

Anthony Joshua ranks Oleksandr Usyk as second-toughest fight of his career

Anthony Joshua believes upcoming opponent Oleksandr Usyk sits only second to heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. Joshua is set to put his IBF, WBO and WBA on the line against the undefeated Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 25 September. The heavyweight world champion took the fight after Tyson Fury was ordered to face Deontay Wilder for a third time, delaying the chances of their unification bout. A meeting with Fury would move closer if Joshua defeats Usyk in his first fight since December, but AJ insists the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Usyk touches down in London with his team on a private jet as he gets set for the biggest fight of his career against Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight championship at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in London with his team as he gets set to challenge Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight championship. The Ukrainian has been preparing for first shot at a heavyweight belt in his homeland of Ukraine, which he left this morning onboard a private plane. Unbeaten pound-for-pound...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Workout#Star Names#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Ibf#Wbo
The Independent

Eddie Hearn insists he would be ‘shocked’ if Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury didn’t happen

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated heavyweight fight against fellow Brit Tyson Fury will go ahead.The bout had plans in motion until Fury was court ordered to fulfil his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, which will go ahead on 9 October. And as a replacement for the Fury fight, Joshua will go up against Oleksander Usyk this Saturday in a bout that has his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line.Hearn, who has just signed another deal with Joshua, told the BBC’s Final Say: “I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua reveals he has been 'training on the edge' for title defence against Oleksandr Usyk as heavyweight champion gears up for his biggest challenge since Wladimir Klitschko

As the world’s predominant heavyweight in the estimation of three of the four main alpha-belt championship bodies Anthony Joshua could be excused at least a hint of irritation as he keeps being compared unfavourably with his next challenger in terms of ring-craft. Far from it. Instead of bridling at a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: All 22 of Anthony Joshua’s brutal knockouts ahead of Oleksandr Usyk bout

Ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, we thought it worth reminding ourselves of the punch power that AJ has in his locker. There has been much talk about Joshua slimming down in order to condition himself for a potential 12-round bout with Usyk. His opponent, having come up from cruiserweight, has bulked. Usyk is looking as big as he has ever been.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Oleksandr Usyk insists he's MORE worried about his son's first month at school than fighting Anthony Joshua and is not even thinking about their world heavyweight clash despite it being just DAYS away

Oleksandr Usyk has insisted he is more worried about his son's first month at school than fighting Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight championship. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight king takes on Britain's world champion in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday night. Unbeaten pound-for-pound...
COMBAT SPORTS
Telegraph

Anthony Joshua interview: 'Tyson Fury fight would be massive - but Oleksandr Usyk bout is just as big'

When Anthony Joshua, a man not prone to hyperbole, talks of how "annoyed" he was at the demise of his £200 million fight with Tyson Fury, then you know something is up. In his attempt to be crowned the grand duke of the heavyweight division, Joshua was marched up to the top of the hill - and back down again - before a court ruling in the United States finally pulled the plug on the biggest fight of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Eddie Hearn predicts ‘draining’ fight between heavyweights

A nervous Eddie Hearn expects a mentally “draining” fight for Anthony Joshua when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their highly-anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Joshua has height and reach advantages and will almost certainly be heavier when he defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles this weekend, but Hearn is among those to anticipate the toughest test of the Briton’s career.That is because of a breathtaking skill set possessed by the Ukrainian – who won gold at London 2012 the day before Joshua in the division below – including deft footwork, blurring hand speed and stamina few others...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua is warned he is set for his 'toughest ever' fight in heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk by Eddie Hearn... as promoter admits he is feeling the nerves and expects a mentally 'draining' bout

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, World Boxing Association, Ukraine, Andy Ruiz, Volodymyr Klitschko, International Boxing Federation. A nervous Eddie Hearn expects a mentally 'draining' fight for Anthony Joshua when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their highly-anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua has height and...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy