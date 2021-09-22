Anthony Joshua showcases his lightning-fast hands and slimmer frame in front of the cameras in a media workout days before heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk... who juggled during his session!
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk briefly displayed their formidable skills in front of the cameras with three days left until their heavyweight title bout this weekend. Home favourite Joshua will set out to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against his mandatory challenger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a full house.www.chatsports.com
