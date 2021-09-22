CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Airbus in talks on sales of A350 freighter -exec

(New throughout, adds details and further comments) TOULOUSE, France, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is in. talks with several potential customers for a new A350 freighter. while seeing signs of demand for smaller A320 passenger jets in. Europe, its sales chief said on Tuesday. With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began...

Finnair announces the sale and leaseback agreement of four Airbus A350-900 aircraft

In conjunction with Finnair’s efforts to emerge from the corona crisis, the company is proceeding with its refinancing plan and has finalized a sale and leaseback arrangement for four of its Airbus A350 aircraft. In the arrangement, Finnair sold these aircraft – delivered between June 2017 and February 2019 – and has leased them back for its own operation. The operating lease period is, on average, 12 years and the counter parties are GE Capital Aviation Services (“GECAS”) and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) as the lessors; GECAS is the lease servicer.
Finnair Generates $400 Million Through 4 Airbus A350 Sales

Finnair has undertaken the biggest single aircraft financing transaction in its history. The airline revealed today that it has sold four Airbus A350 aircraft to a leasing firm, and will be leasing them back. The transaction has secured an additional $400 million of capital for Finnair. Four more A350s sold.
Review: Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000 inflight WiFi

Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350-1000s appear on many of the airline's intercontinental routes, and offer travellers access to paid WiFi. When border restrictions permit, this includes flights to Australia: on which travellers can keep in touch with a credit card handy. Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000 inflight Internet: access options. Cathay Pacific...
AIRBUS REVEALS THE NEXT GENERATION OF CITY AIRBUS

Forget petrol strikes and traffic jams Airbus has just unveiled its new all-electric next-generation CityAirBus .. Airbus has announced plans for a new CityAirbus at the Company’s first AirbusSummit on “Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace” as the emerging Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market begins to firm up. Ushering in the next generation...
Finnair executes largest sale-and-leaseback covering four A350s

Finnair has raised more than $400 million in cash from a sale-and-leaseback covering four previously-delivered Airbus A350-900s, its largest single aircraft-financing transaction. The aircraft are being sold to lessors GECAS and Pacific Investment Management. Finnair will lease back the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered twinjets for an average of 12 years, it...
A380 grounding deepens Qatar Airways losses

Qatar Airways sunk to a loss of $4.1 billion as the pandemic forced the Gulf carrier to endure one of the most difficult years in its history. More than half of the losses – $2.3 billion – came from the grounding of its fleet of Airbus A380 superjumbos and A330 widebody aircraft.
Boeing’s top sales exec embraces optimism as company faces crisis

Though Boeing has been mired in the worst of times, its people stunned by two fatal crashes and then a global pandemic that has slashed air travel like never before, jet sales chief Ihssane Mounir last week professed an unshakable confidence that the best of times are within sight again.
Airbus CEO: The Sale Of New Planes Is Essential To The Decarbonization Of Aviation

Airbus has been intricately detailing its strategy to meet sustainability deadlines over the coming decades. The manufacturing giant is intent on overcoming challenges across the board. With net-zero on the company’s mind, its chief executive officer, Guillaume Faury, has highlighted that the sale of new aircraft is crucial to meet environmental and efficiency goals.
Air China To Install Business Class Suites On New Airbus A350s

Chinese airlines are not always associated with the cutting edge of good seat design, but Beijing-based Air China is breaking the mold by installing swish Recaro CL6720 seats in the business class cabins of 15 incoming Airbus A350s. Recaro CL6720 seats onboard Air China from mid-2022. Come mid-2022, Air China’s...
UPDATE 1-Airbus to test shape-shifting 'extra performance wing'

On Wednesday it would research an "extra performance wing" capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure. greater efficiencies and reduce emissions. Chief Technical Officer Sabine Klauke said the planemaker. would build a flying demonstrator to test elements including. "gust sensors," with conclusions expected by mid-decade. The...
Will Airbus’ new ‘e-glass’ dimmable A350 windows spoil your view?

Most frequent flyers love window seats, and with good reason: there's nothing quite like that view from high above the clouds. Whether you're admiring sunrises and sunsets; making moonlight journeys over cities marked by telltale pinpricks of light; watching the distant landscape illuminated by the orange of dawns and dusks; or simply letting your mind run free, your thoughts as untethered to the ground as you are.
Airbus

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks with a number of potential customers for a new freighter version of its A350 jetliner, its sales chief said on Tuesday. With e-commerce booming, Airbus formally began marketing the proposed freight variant in July, taking aim at Boeing’s grip on...
Starlux considering Airbus A330neo, A350 for Taipei-Singapore

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines will begin flying between Taipei and Singapore this week, but the self-described “boutique” carrier is already looking ahead to a promising future on the toughly-contested route. Starlux’s September 23 inaugural will see its nimble Airbus A321neo making the five-hour trip twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays,...
NIAR to take on passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion

WERX at Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has received its first Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft. As part of its rapidly growing Maintenance Repair and Overhaul program, WSU-NIAR WERX, in conjunction with the Kansas Modification Center, will convert the passenger aircraft into a freighter that will be transferred to an external client to meet the growing needs of the e-commerce and express cargo market.
LIVE MARKETS-Durable goods: Aircraft help lift new orders to seven-year heights

* Healthcare down most among sectors; energy leads gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DURABLE GOODS: AIRCRAFT HELP LIFT NEW ORDERS TO SEVEN-YEAR. HEIGHTS (1045 EDT/1445 GMT) Investors began the last...
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
