Monday night Duke gained a commitment from the number 2 player in the 2022 class – Dereck Lively. In a surprise move Lively, this past Friday, set his commitment date for today which led most to assume the 7-foot prospect would be signing with the Kentucky Wildcats and be an addition to their monster class of 2022. The prevailing wisdom was that the longer the Lively recruitment went the better off things would stand for the Blue Devils to see how things would shake out in the sophomore season for Mark Williams. The Blue Devils were most likely looking more as a favorite if Lively’s recruitment was a springtime decision, while Kentucky would more than likely the destination with a fall decision.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO