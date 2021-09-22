Braves 'haven't measured up' against top teams
The Atlanta Braves are starting to scare some folks as the season is starting to wind down. The Braves currently sit atop of the NL East with a three-game lead. As the Braves try to get another division banner, it hard not to notice how the Braves have struggled against the upper-tier teams in Major League Baseball. The Braves went 6-10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Yankees, respectively.www.audacy.com
