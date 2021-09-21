Grissom hosts base community council members at readiness exercise

REVISED: 9/24/21 at 7:57 am. RECEIVED: 9/23/21 at 12:46 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.323, Apartments and Article 12, Definitions. Update on Parking and Access Regulation and Mixed-Use Building Bylaws proposed revisions. Recommendations for Appointments to Zoning Board of Appeals – Associate Member Vacancy. Meeting Format. Discussion Items: Article 14 – Temporary Zoning. General Public Comment. Adoption of 5/19/21 Special Meeting Minutes – Joint with Planning Board, 7/21/21 Special Meeting Minutes – Joint with Planning Board, 8/24/21 Meeting Minutes, 9/14/21 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Comments / 0