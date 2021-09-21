CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Grissom hosts base community council members at readiness exercise

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvide air refueling and combat ready forces – that’s the mission of Grissom’s 434th Air Refueling Wing, and visitors got an opportunity to see these combat ready forces in action recently. The Grissom Community Council witnessed local Airmen practicing combat skills during an August exercise.

