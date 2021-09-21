Grissom hosts base community council members at readiness exercise

The Oak Grove city council selected its newest council member at Tuesday’s meeting. The council voted 4-1 for the new member and Mayor Theresa Jarvis soon after the voting was taken, announced who would fill the empty chair — Tim Johnson, a retired veteran. Johnson had already served a decade on the council previously and wanted to get back in action. After the mayor made the announcement of the newest addition, Jarvis asked Johnson if he’d like to say a few words.

