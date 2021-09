The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1.42 million since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations due to the virus also continued to climb, with 2,778 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the Health Department’s COVID tracking website. Of those hospitalized with the virus, 666 are in intensive care units, and 356 were using a ventilator, state data indicated.

