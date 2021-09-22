CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannings’ “MNF” broadcast jumps 138%, averages 1.9 million

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week’s debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings’ freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000. NFL viewership is up 14% over the first two weeks last year, according to the league and Nielsen. The 17.7 million average viewership is the highest since 2016.

