What the Badgers can do to account for buzzworthy Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton
MADISON — Jim Leonhard has his hands full this week preparing his University of Wisconsin defense to play against No. 12 Notre Dame. But the No. 18 Badgers (1-1) defensive coordinator said Monday he’s still found some time to study Irish (3-0) safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s unanimously regarded as one of the best defensive players in college football and considered a top-five level draft pick this spring.lacrossetribune.com
Comments / 0