China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China’s “zero tolerance” strategy of trying to isolate every case and stop transmission of the coronavirus has kept the country where the virus first was detected in late 2019 largely free of the disease. But the public and businesses are paying a steep price. The government has renewed city lockdowns and travel controls in some areas to quash outbreaks that began in July. Most of China is open for travel, but tourists are reluctant to risk getting caught in a lockdown. That led to a slump in August consumer spending. Foreign athletes are due to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, but authorities haven’t said if spectators from abroad will be allowed.

