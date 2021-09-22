CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays’ Cash apologizes after Kiermaier takes, keeps data card

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management a day after Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a scouting data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband and refused to give it back. Cash said he reached out to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, pitching coach Pete Walker and general manager Ross Atkins to make the apology before Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to Toronto. Montoyo called it “agua under the bridge.” Kiermaier picked up the strip of paper near home plate during the sixth inning of Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win Monday and took it with him back to the dugout.

