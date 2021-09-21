Local demand for DoorDash could ‘explode’ after announcement that company is delivering alcohol in WA
On Monday, Door Dash announced that it is facilitating the delivery of beer, wine, and spirits via the DoorDash Marketplace in 20 states across the U.S. One of those states is Washington. Customers will be able to toggle to the Alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to browse and order from a wide selection of drinks from grocery stores, restaurants, and convenience stores.www.ifiberone.com
