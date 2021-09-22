Las Vegas prepares to welcome international travelers on the road to economic recovery

The stage is set. The acts have been booked. The lighting and sound perfected. All the logistics organized. The curtain rises and the eager crowd roars. The Las Vegas hotels and venues in the MGM Resorts International portfolio—Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, New York-New York, MGM Grand, Park MGM, NoMad Hotel, Delano, Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, The Mirage and T-Mobile Arena—offer some of the best entertainment in the city. From concerts and festivals to sporting events and special experiences, the worldwide corporation creates lifelong memories for visitors, but it doesn’t just … happen. A large network of MGMRI employees work together to launch that entertainment. While thousands of employees work for the corporation, Las Vegas Magazine is turning the spotlight on five top female executives in the company who have shattered the proverbial glass ceiling in their field and work tirelessly to piece together the moving parts in this entertainment scene. Learn a bit about their personal lives, jobs, career highlights and thoughts on being a woman in a male-dominated industry—and discover the humbleness, hard work and dedication that have led them to the top of their game. And the next time you take your seat in Vegas—be it seeing your favorite singer, sports star or show—remember that it’s these women who help make it all happen.

