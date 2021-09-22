Connected Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026
The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 53.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation-the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.www.atlantanews.net
