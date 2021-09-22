CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 Boys, Ages 14 And 15, Shot And Wounded In Hyde Park

By Jermont Terry
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Hyde Park, and one was left in critical condition.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the boys – ages 14 and 15 – were in a car ordering food at a McDonald’s drive-through at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave. at 6:30 p.m. when gunfire filled the neighborhood.

It was not clear whether the shooter intentionally targeted the teenagers, but several shots went off.

The younger boy was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older boy was shot in the head and was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

Late Tuesday, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.

Bullet markings were littered outside the McDonald’s. Chicago Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night.

This happened hours after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near 83rd Street and Holland Road in West Chatham – blocks from Simeon Career Academy, where he was a high school sophomore.

A source at Simeon said school administrators told teachers one of those boys wounded in the Hyde Park shooting also is a student at Simeon, in his freshman year.

One student said it is just disheartening to hear that another classmate has lost his life.

“We lose a student every year, and it’s like, when is it going to stop? Because we all know when I graduate, it’s not going to stop. We’re going to hear about it again and again and again – and it’s tiring,” said Aie’Rianna Williams, who is not related to the boy who was killed in the shooting near Simeon. “Just stop. Like, just stop.”

She pointed out that it is just four weeks into the school year, and a student has already been shot dead.

“We’re children. Some of us haven’t even hit 18 yet, and we have to lose so many people,” Aie’Rianna said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday in the earlier shooting either.

