Coconut Sugar Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

 8 days ago

The global Coconut Sugar Market is forecast to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coconut sugar is expected to witness a surge in demand, attributed to the growth of the end-user industries across the globe. Moreover, the rising awareness amongst health-conscious people for coconut sugar due to its high nutritional attributes which is fostering the market's demand. However, the availability of counterfeited, low-cost products hampering the order of the market.

