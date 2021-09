Leadership Williston’s latest crop of graduates are taking community involvement to heart, creating projects that give back to the community in a variety of unique ways. The class of 13 began in February, meeting at the NDSU Extension Center to begin their eight month leadership journey. The class, a mix of professionals from varying industries, came together not knowing what to expect, but had similar goals in mind: they wanted to better themselves, and they wanted to better their community. Over the next few months, the class was challenged in a variety of ways, from creating their enhancement projects to fine-tuning their public speaking skills.

