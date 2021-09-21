Men's Soccer Edges ECSU Late, 1-0

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Billy Chissoe scored late in the second half to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Eastern Connecticut State, in non-league play at East Campus Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. With the win, their fourth straight, the Engineers improve to 4-1-1, while the Warriors drop to 4-3-0. Chissoe (Gig Harbor, WA / Charles Wright Academy) corralled a loose ball near the penalty spot and fired a shot into the roof of the net to score the game's only goal in the 80th minute. The play began when classmate Michael Harten (Merrick, NY / Sanford H. Calhoun) delivered the 13th of RPI's 14 corner kicks into the box from the left side. The ball defected to the feet of Chissoe, who potted his second goal in as many games.