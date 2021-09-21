CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Federal Funds Approved to Support Phoenix Families

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSVm1_0c3qd7Rc00

The Phoenix City Council approved spending millions of dollars in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support training and education programs, support for mental health services and a new vaccination incentive for underserved communities.

“My goal is to get people into jobs – it is one of the most effective things we can do to get families back on their feet," said Mayor Kate Gallego. “By also ensuring these families and individuals receive wrap-around services – like childcare, training, and direct assistance – we increase the chances that the gains they're able to make now will become permanent. This is a transformative moment in the history of our community."

T

he funds were originally approved back in June as part of the city's $198 million ARPA Strat

egic Plan. The Council wanted specific information on the following programs before moving forward.

Workforce Wraparound Tuition/Apprentice Program Proposal

The Council approved $8.5 million to offer free training and education to residents who have been impacted by the pandemic in the hardest hit industries of hospitality, food service, retail, and families with young children. The program would offer short-term and long-term training in fields such as bioscience, healthcare, construction, and IT. Participants enrolled in training will receive a monthly stipend to assist with emergency expenses such as transportation and childcare.

Additionally, the Council approved $1.5 million to partner a community-based organization to expand workforce services with a focus on families with young children. The organization will target families not enrolled at a Maricopa Community College.

Homelessness and Mental Health Program Proposal

One of the Council priorities is supporting the community with more mental health services. The Council approved spending $9 million in APRA funds to provide more healthcare providers specifically focused on mental health, substance abuse, and other services that address physical health. This includes community-based outreach teams to connect residents to these services. This will include screening for Medicaid (AHCCCS) eligibility and assistance in applying.

They also will allocate $1.5 million for those experiencing homelessness along the Salt River Project (SRP) canals and other areas throughout the City. This includes increased services for individuals in these areas as well as pilot project to train and pay individuals experiencing homelessness to conduct beautification projects and landscaping duties.

Financial Assistance for Phoenix Families Program Proposal

The pandemic exacerbated structural inequalities and disproportionately impacted low-income communities and people of color. The Council approved $12 million to support Phoenix families as follows:

  • Provide 1,000 families with children a $1,000 stipend for 12 months.
  • Eligible households include Emergency Rental Assistance applicants, residents of City-owned public housing properties, and Section 8 voucher holders. Selection will be via lottery system. ​
  • Staff is currently researching options to provide debit cards to participants. This will allow simplified tracking and reporting of expenditures.
  • The City is currently exploring options with vendors to administer the program.

Vaccines Incentive

Phoenix was one of the first municipal organizations to offer COVID-19 mobile testing vans to underserved communities. In August, those vans began offering vaccinations as well. To further encourage vaccinations in underserved communities, the Council approved a pilot program to use ARPA funds to give up to 1,000 $100 gift cards and donated items such as food boxes or backpacks for residents in certain communities get fully vaccinated. If the program has a significant impact on vaccine rates during the pilot, Council could decide to expand the program.

ARPA Spending

As of August 31, the city has spent nearly $1 million of the ARPA funding, which includes Phoenix Resilient Food System programs, Office of Arts and Culture programs, transit summer heat respite, community COVID-19 testing, and the Summer Heat Respite Program.

All ARPA programs are set to move forward by early next year. Several departments will be returning to City Council this fall for contract authority or additional spending authority.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

North Korea joins race for new hypersonic missile with latest test

SEOUL — North Korea test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile earlier this week, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system. North Korea fired the missile off its east coast towards the sea, South Korea's military said...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
CBS News

Senate prepares to move on bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate is preparing to take up a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies operating through December 3, but leaves unaddressed the looming deadline for when the U.S. is projected to exhaust its borrowing authority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are introducing a stopgap...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

79
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy