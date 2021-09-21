Federal Funds Approved to Support Phoenix Families

The Phoenix City Council approved spending millions of dollars in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support training and education programs, support for mental health services and a new vaccination incentive for underserved communities.

“My goal is to get people into jobs – it is one of the most effective things we can do to get families back on their feet," said Mayor Kate Gallego. “By also ensuring these families and individuals receive wrap-around services – like childcare, training, and direct assistance – we increase the chances that the gains they're able to make now will become permanent. This is a transformative moment in the history of our community."

T

he funds were originally approved back in June as part of the city's $198 million ARPA Strat

egic Plan. The Council wanted specific information on the following programs before moving forward.

Workforce Wraparound Tuition/Apprentice Program Proposal

The Council approved $8.5 million to offer free training and education to residents who have been impacted by the pandemic in the hardest hit industries of hospitality, food service, retail, and families with young children. The program would offer short-term and long-term training in fields such as bioscience, healthcare, construction, and IT. Participants enrolled in training will receive a monthly stipend to assist with emergency expenses such as transportation and childcare.

Additionally, the Council approved $1.5 million to partner a community-based organization to expand workforce services with a focus on families with young children. The organization will target families not enrolled at a Maricopa Community College.

Homelessness and Mental Health Program Proposal

One of the Council priorities is supporting the community with more mental health services. The Council approved spending $9 million in APRA funds to provide more healthcare providers specifically focused on mental health, substance abuse, and other services that address physical health. This includes community-based outreach teams to connect residents to these services. This will include screening for Medicaid (AHCCCS) eligibility and assistance in applying.

They also will allocate $1.5 million for those experiencing homelessness along the Salt River Project (SRP) canals and other areas throughout the City. This includes increased services for individuals in these areas as well as pilot project to train and pay individuals experiencing homelessness to conduct beautification projects and landscaping duties.

Financial Assistance for Phoenix Families Program Proposal

The pandemic exacerbated structural inequalities and disproportionately impacted low-income communities and people of color. The Council approved $12 million to support Phoenix families as follows:

Provide 1,000 families with children a $1,000 stipend for 12 months.

Eligible households include Emergency Rental Assistance applicants, residents of City-owned public housing properties, and Section 8 voucher holders. Selection will be via lottery system. ​

Staff is currently researching options to provide debit cards to participants. This will allow simplified tracking and reporting of expenditures.

The City is currently exploring options with vendors to administer the program.

Vaccines Incentive

Phoenix was one of the first municipal organizations to offer COVID-19 mobile testing vans to underserved communities. In August, those vans began offering vaccinations as well. To further encourage vaccinations in underserved communities, the Council approved a pilot program to use ARPA funds to give up to 1,000 $100 gift cards and donated items such as food boxes or backpacks for residents in certain communities get fully vaccinated. If the program has a significant impact on vaccine rates during the pilot, Council could decide to expand the program.

ARPA Spending

As of August 31, the city has spent nearly $1 million of the ARPA funding, which includes Phoenix Resilient Food System programs, Office of Arts and Culture programs, transit summer heat respite, community COVID-19 testing, and the Summer Heat Respite Program.

All ARPA programs are set to move forward by early next year. Several departments will be returning to City Council this fall for contract authority or additional spending authority.