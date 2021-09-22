Police: N.J. man stole from store after dispute

State Police at Sidney arrested Jeremy B. Barcoski, 45, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, Sept. 4 for allegedly stealing goods from the Speedway in Unadilla. According to the media release, troopers were alerted to a theft at the state Route 8 Speedway and located Barcoski in the described vehicle. After an investigation, troopers learned that Barcoski used a lottery machine inside the store and it didn’t give him back the appropriate change, so he stole items from the store, the release said. He was charged with the misdemeanor of petit larceny.