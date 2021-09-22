CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: An interesting anachronism at Carterville

By Bucky Dent
The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s SIRR Mississippi opener at Carterville was a welcome throwback, particularly to a writer working under increasingly tight deadlines. In an era of three-hour high school football games where teams pass more than they run and the clock never seems to move, this was an interesting anachronism. The host Lions and Du Quoin combined to play a first half that lasted just 45 minutes of real time.

