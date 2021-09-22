Trying to conquer the Adirondacks

If you thought to yourself that I was crazy, you were right. Well, only partially. No 75-year-old man was going to conquer five Adirondack peaks in two days and live to talk about it. Let’s discuss the crazy part first. I have always thought that insanity helps you cope with life. The only problem with my plan for last week’s backpacking adventure was not taking into consideration the 35-pound pack me and my friend George were going to have to carry.