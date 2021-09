As a pediatric pulmonologist—a doctor who specializes in the respiratory system (Lungs) of children—I can assure you that behind that mask, your child’s breathing is just fine. They are getting all the oxygen they need, and their carbon dioxide levels aren’t rising. There have been 6 well done peer-reviewed studies that have measured oxygen and other breathing parameters using current validated scientific measures with no problems noted. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said masks are made from breathable materials and will not block oxygen a child needs. Also, carbon dioxide molecules are so small that they can’t be trapped by breathable material like face masks. Children are not deprived of oxygen as it flows through and around the mask.

