Oregon State

Central Oregon Honor Flight cleared for first takeoff from Redmond

By Jack Hirsh
 7 days ago
Veterans set for first trip since the pandemic began

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Finally, after waiting more than 18 months, the next Honor Flight Central Oregon is finally set to take off Wednesday bound for our nation's capital.

The first Honor Flight from Central Oregon since the start of the pandemic is set to leave Redmond on Wednesday morning.

Richard Thommen, who will be on the trip, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "It's just something that I feel I needed to do."

The Vietnam War veteran is finally getting to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation's capitol.

"I'm glad I'm getting to go -- and I'm still alive to do it," he said.

And the Prineville resident won't have to travel far to the airport. All previous Honor Flight Central Oregon trips left from Portland International Airport.

Honor Flight Central Oregon President Dane Prevatt said, "It's the first time we've ever flown out of Redmond. So it's a big thing for the first Honor Flight to come out of Redmond."

Honor Flight Central Oregon is part of a national network that brings veterans to Washington, D.C. ,to see the memorials there. Prevatt has been organizing Central Oregon flights for more than five years.

"It's kind of like one last mission they get to go with their brothers in arms, to go back to D.C.,” he said. “I think a lot of these guys have never been able to get back to see the monuments."

It's been quite a ride to get back to running the trip, Prevatt said. While several Honor Flights started back up recently around the country, this will be first of Oregon's three groups to fly. And it's been a long enough wait.

"We've lost a handful of guys due to either them getting ill, or they've just simply passed away,” Prevatt said. “So time is of the essence for these flights."

The flight is set to depart from Redmond at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and return on Saturday.

Prevatt said he wants to invite everyone to welcome the Honor Flight back for a homecoming celebration at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

