Few have felt the sting of pandemic isolation as acutely as artists, who feel most alive — and even make a living — when they go onstage or show in galleries. That hasn’t been possible for the past pandemic year and a half. Many of Clark County’s arts groups have either gone dark, hit pause or struggled to adapt to changing safety rules and expectations — like the newest normal, proof of vaccination to get into a show.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO