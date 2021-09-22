CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. FDA lifts Japanese food imports restrictions- Japanese ministry

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 7 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports put in place following the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
