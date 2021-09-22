NutriBullet’s New Coffee Maker Is a Hybrid Keurig and Traditional Coffee Maker in One

On Tuesday, September 21, Nutribullet released its first coffee, moving the company beyond blenders and juicers. So does the new Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker deserve a spot on your kitchen countertop? We’re still in the process of testing this coffee maker for ourselves, but we can tell you that this new coffee maker has some really unique features.

The Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker provides a slim, space-saving design that’s super convenient for any kitchen. Most importantly, the Nutribullet Brew Choice is a hybrid Keurig coffee maker and carafe-style coffee maker in one. If you just want a quick cup of coffee, this machine can accommodate Keurig K-cups. When you need a full pot of coffee, you can use ground coffee to brew up to 12 cups, making it a great option for all household sizes.

With instinctive technology, it works to brew the perfect coffee serving, allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the aroma as you await your beverage. Nutribullet notes that the Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker comes “equipped with brew sensing technology that automatically detects whether the user has inserted a pod or a filter with grounds, instinctively sensing what to brew.”

Best known for their blenders and juicers , Nutribullet has earned a strong reputation as a mainstay in the world of small kitchen appliances. This latest foray into the coffee brewing space seems to further solidify that reputation, using Nutribullet’s name recognition to compete with the best single-serve and drip coffee makers from brands such as Black + Decker, Cuisinart, Nespresso, Breville and Keurig.

Our full review of the Nutribullet Brew Choice will be coming soon, but in the meantime, you can order your own online via the Nutribullet website.



Buy: Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker $139.99

More Details About the Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker

Chief Marketing Officer at Nutribullet, Justin Giouzepis, expressed enthusiasm over the Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker’s debut in a recent press release . “We are excited to be launching into the coffee category. Consumers’ coffee habits have rapidly changed over the past year and we’re proud to offer an innovative solution that meets the demands for making great coffee with increased flexibility and simplicity, all within a compact unit,” Giouzepis said.

With a $139.99 price tag, the Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker comes at a very competitive price point, offering innovative simplicity, convenience, and a small footprint that fits into any lifestyle or home. If you’re looking for a new small coffee maker , then you’ll want to get yours today!



