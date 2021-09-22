Minneapolis To Return To Charging Shoppers For Using Disposable Bags

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attention shoppers, BYOB returns to Minneapolis next week. That is — bring your own bag.

Starting Oct. 1, stores in the state’s largest city will charge customers 5 cents for each bag they use, no matter if the bags are paper or plastic. Shoppers can avoid the fees by using reusable bags.

The city says the change will be better for the environment. Officials also hope the policy will result in a drop in litter and fewer clogs at recycling plants.

The bag fee was put on hold in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were concerns the virus could spread on surfaces.

