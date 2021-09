Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The Hyperice Hypervolt has long been one of my favorite percussive massage devices. Smaller than its sibling, the Hypervolt Plus, this handheld massage gun delivers three speeds of power for two-plus hours so you can target every ache and pain without interruption. It also comes as part of a kit that includes five head attachments and a storage pouch to ensure you don’t lose essential pieces at the gym. I’ve always considered the Hypervolt to be a solid investment even at full price, but right now it’s $100 off, which means there’s no better time to pick one up.

