Trucker injured when semis collide on Interstate 84 in East Idaho

CORONA (CNS) - A tractor-trailer struck and killed a 49-year-old motorist in a hit-and-run on Interstate 15 in Corona today. The fatal crash happened at about 3:55 a.m. on southbound I-15, just south of El Cerrito Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Joseph Corey told City News Service that the victim, identified only as a Santa Ana man, was in an Acura SUV when he was involved in a collision with a big rig, running into the rear of the semi, which prompted him to immediately stop in the slow lane. The trucker pulled to the shoulder of the freeway as the victim got out of his vehicle, apparently to survey the damage. "After he exited his vehicle, he was struck by an unknown tractor- trailer pulling two gravel trailers,'' Corey said. "The driver of the tractor- trail.

CORONA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO