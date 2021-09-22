OhGeesy Settles For A Regurgitated Shoreline Mafia Album Without The Magic On 'GEEZYWORLD'

Shoreline Mafia was inescapable in California in the late 2010s. Helmed by OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato, the collective’s codeine-drenched Los Angeles bounce skewed away from lyrical West Coast rap such as TDE’s Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q, instead riding the West Coast wave with a darker view. Eazy-E’s influence on Shoreline Mafia is apparent, as is the influence of crunk rap from the likes of Three 6 Mafia.