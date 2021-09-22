CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

OhGeesy Settles For A Regurgitated Shoreline Mafia Album Without The Magic On 'GEEZYWORLD'

By David Aaron Brake
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoreline Mafia was inescapable in California in the late 2010s. Helmed by OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato, the collective’s codeine-drenched Los Angeles bounce skewed away from lyrical West Coast rap such as TDE’s Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q, instead riding the West Coast wave with a darker view. Eazy-E’s influence on Shoreline Mafia is apparent, as is the influence of crunk rap from the likes of Three 6 Mafia.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ohgeesy
Person
Kendrick Lamar
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy