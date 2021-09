If Jaime Herrera Beutler wins her primary, she will surely be defeated in the general. The numbers are just not there for her. The district will flip into Democrat hands. Southwest Washington’s 3rd District has a similar profile to the Oregon Timber Unity movement that is made up of America First Republicans, independents and Democrats and gives this movement a 60 to 65% majority. Only an America First candidate can defeat a Dem. Via her actions and subsequent censures, everyone knows that Herrera Beutler is not America First. If she wins the primary, she will not pick up enough independent, Democrats or rural crossover votes in the general. Disgusted Republicans will stay home. Herrera Beutler needs to be replaced by a worthy America First candidate that is loyal to and who will truly fight for the working people of the 3rd District.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO